New members are being sought for an informal bicycling club, the Walker Pedalers.

“Pedal pushers” will set off from the city park at 8:30 a.m. June 8, meeting at the park’s lower pavilion.

Routes within a 25-mile radius of the city will vary from week to week with suggestions welcome. The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will post the proposed routes each week.

All ages are welcome, including families. There is no charge.

Walker is located at the hub of scenic paved biking trails. Join us on a journey through the forests with the June 8 route heading toward Nevis on the Heartland Trail.

For questions, contact Jean Ruzicka at jeanr@arvig.net

