Both the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments and Walker Park Board have open seats that need to be filled.
The Planning Commission Board seat may be filled by non-resident property owner for two consecutive three-year terms.
The Park Board has two Walker resident seats open for three years.
People wishing to fill the open seats may fill out an application and return to Terri Bjorklund by e-mail terrib@arvig.net, drop off at City Hall, or by mail PO Box 207 Walker MN 56484.
Applications can be found on line at www.govoffice.com or at Walker City Hall 205 Minnesota Avenue West.
