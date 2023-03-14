The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board and City of Walker are in discussion for the Police Department to have a resource officer at the school for the 2023-24 school year.
At the March 6 Walker Council meeting, the council approved city staff to begin working with WHA School Administration on a contract agreement.
The cost for one officer for 182 days from September through May at $46.91 per hour would be $68,301. The contract would include salary and fringe, squad car and equipment, squad car maintenance and fuel, and administrative costs.
Anything billed over 1,456 hours during the school year will be billed at $58.85 per hour.
The council also recognized $4,115 in donations in memory or Lois Orton to the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Library for the month of February. The donation included $3,865 from Orton Properties, and $100 each from Friends of Walker Library and Village Square Pizza and Ice Cream. Susan Bohlender donated $300 to the Walker Police Department.
The consent agenda items that the council approved included the meeting minutes for the Feb. 6 city council; meeting minutes for Feb. 27 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments; January 2023 Zoning Administrator report; meeting minutes for Feb. 21 Public Works Committee, Feb. 21 Library Advisory Board, Feb. 16 Walker Area Joint Fire Department, Feb. 28 Park Advisory Board; Police Department report that listed one arrest, two traffic crashes and three traffic citations, four assists to other agencies and 17 medical calls; sales tax receipts for February; meeting minutes for Jan. 30 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments, Jan. 24 Park Advisory Board, Jan. 17 Library Advisory Board; reviewed the Cass County Sheriff’s Office 2022 reports; payment of $8,049.76 to Thein Well for troubleshooting and replacing/repairing Industrial Park well No. 5; payment of $2,182.50 to Meyer Group Architecture for Walker Library interior design and space plan work completed in January and February; payment of $3,100 to Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP for professional services rendered in connection with tax increment district No. 2-15 Chase on the Lake; and Public Works Director Mike Ridlon to attend Minnesota Rural Water Association annual conference March 7-9 in St. Cloud at a cost of $295 plus hotel, mileage and meals.
In other city business, the council:
Approved a $500 donation to the Cass County Historical Society.
Approved a $1,000 donation request from Jeff Holly of the Walker Area Foundation for the July 4 fireworks.
Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license from Walker Rotary Club for July 4 in the City Park.
Approved not waiving the statutory tort limits established by State Statute.
Approved selecting regular premium option for the upcoming year’s Workers’ Compensation coverage for the city.
Approved a micro brewer’s license, wholesaler’s malt beverage license, brew pub off-sale and Sunday, and tap room on-sale and Sunday licenses for Portage Brewing Company LLC.
Approved a conditional use permit for the owners of NAPA to sell used cars once the other interim use permit has been paid for.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments for city staff researching firms to assist in updating ordinances, specifically Chapter 109 zoning code.
Approved Hy-Tec Constructing Design Services proposal of $51,696 for completion of construction documents for construction of the new Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Library. This will take these documents to the blue print stage.
Approved transfer of $800,000 from general savings account to library capital projects account to cover Dale and Harriet Jones pledge agreement.
Approved Library Advisory Board request to place donated American flag and pole at new library site.
Approved Spring Bike Fling on June 24 by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in the lower city park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set-up will begin at 8 a.m. and clean-up until 3 p.m. for about 100 participants and spectators.
Approved Leech Lake Walleye Tournament June 2-3 by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about 310 participants and 90 spectators. Set-up will begin May 31 and clean-up on June 4 and 5.
Approved July 4 lower city park main pavilion use by Walker Rotary Club for thousands of people. Set-up would begin at 8 a.m. and clean-up on July 5.
Approved use of 10 picnic tables by Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce for Ethnic Fest on Sept. 11.
Approved to go out for bids for city park restrooms renovations. The restrooms need to be handicapped accessible so a sidewalk would need to be installed from parking lot.
Approved resolution authorizing summary publication of ordinance 2023-02 amending Part I Code of Ordinances Chapter 2 administration, Article V Board of Commissions Sec. 2-104 Park Advisory Board to change to a three-year term.
Reappointed Jenny Tinklenberg to her second three-year term on the Park Advisory Board.
Approved a joint powers agreement between Cass County and city for the Highway 37 project using Street Capital Projects funds to pay for the city’s $230,000 portion.
Approved estimates from Turf Technology LLC for $18,500 for May through October Evergreen Cemetery maintenance; $3,400 for two non-selective herbicide applications at Ah-Gwah-Ching, new Industrial Park road, Walker Bay Boulevard and holding pond across from Highland Apartments; $1,800 for spring start-up and winterization of the Evergreen Cemetery irrigation system; $4,010 for two lawn applications of balanced broad leaf herbicide at City Park and City Hall; and $3,300 for two herbicide applications covering all broad leaf weeds at Evergreen Cemetery.
Approved purchase of a brush grapple for skid steer for $4,250 from Up North Equipment in Detroit Lakes.
Mayor Jerecho Worth announced Walker Bay Spirits will be closed April 9 for Easter; the next city council meeting Thursday at 5 p.m.; the Public Works Committee meeting March 21 at 7 a.m.; Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting March 27 at 6 p.m.; and Park Advisory Board meeting March 28 at 5 p.m.
