Walker Police Officer Andy Erickson is now equipped with the Shield616 Angel Armor, just like 4,000 other officers around the United States.
The Women of Hope and the Northeast Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made the gift possible with a donation to Shield616, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “Protect protectors by providing all-day rifle protection.”
The program aims to equip every officer with necessary advanced active shooter crowd control gear. Shield616 is also mindful of limited department budgets. Not only will all of the gear be donated but replaced every five years at no cost to any officer or department.
Last week, Shield616 representatives Kevin and Debbie Skifstad were in Walker to drop off the kit that includes Angel Armor’s RISE 2.0 level IIIa body armor and level III rifle rated Truth SNAP plates. Also included in the package is Revision’s level IIIa Viper helmet with upgraded harness system. This means each officer is up-armored all day for any threat they may face.
Jake Skifstad, the son of Kevin and Debbie Skifstad and a Minnesota native, started the nonprofit back in 2015. Before he became the founder and president of Shield616, he was a Colorado Springs, Colo., police officer who responded to a shooting at New Life Church in 2007.
Kevin and Debbie Skifstad related that story when they were in Walker. The suspect killed two and injured three others before taking his own life. As Jake stood guard over the dead gunman, he realized his vest would not have saved him if he had been shot with the rifle.
Jake Skifstad began the process that day to make sure first responders never have go to their trunks again for gear. The rifle rated vest can be worn comfortably all day for rifle protection and provides the officer with the protection and gear needed to handle any situation.
Since Shield616 began in 2015, about 325 kits have been given out in Minnesota and more than 4,000 nationwide. The nonprofit relies on partnerships with citizens, businesses, churches and foundations willing to financially support a local officer by donating an armor package, which is what the Women of Hope and Northeast Synod have done.
The full armor package cost is $2,100 per officer.
