The Walker American Legion Women’s Auxiliary recently donated $1,000 to the Walker  Area Pregnancy Support Center. Connie Pearson (left) hands the check to Executive Director Sid Marlette. The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center reaches out with compassion to women and men facing unplanned or challenging pregnancy circumstances, and to be supportive to those with a traumatic abortion experience in their past. The center receives no government funding and is supported completely by private donations. Contributions can be made by calling (218) 547-5433, sending to P.O. Box 1527, Walker, MN 56484 or online through the website at www.PregnancyHelpMN.com

