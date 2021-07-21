A couple of Walker residents came before the city council July 12 to speak about safety, parking and aesthetic concerns after the Northside Street Improvement project was completed along Cleveland Boulevard.
The council addressed the temporary “no parking signs” that prevent parking on the north side of the street from Second to Seventh streets, and the large commercial delivery trucks that use the street to get back onto Highway 371.
Public Works Director Mike Ridlon said the rational is when there is parking on both sides of the street plows can’t get through, adding the permanent “no parking signs” are on the way.
Police Chief Wayne Tennis stated that the no parking on the northside of the street allows for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks to maneuver safely.
Jeanie Wood who lives on the corner of Cleveland and Seventh, said big trucks are running up on the curbs and damaging them. “We haven’t even gotten a bill and there is already damage.”
Another resident asked why delivery trucks are leaving a commercial business and driving down a residential district?
Councilor Jim Senenfelder said there is no law against that, while someone else commented that it’s a safety issue.
Wood shared that she has photos of the damage and will send them to the city.
The council also addressed a couple of areas on city streets where the pavement needs to be replaced. Last week a stretch of payment was torn up and replaced on Sixth Street in front of Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters and on Michigan Avenue by The Green Scene.
The meeting began with a representative of Miller McDonald detailing the 2020 audit, stating the city is in compliance. Later in the meeting the council accepted audit as presented in paper form.
In other city business, the council:
Tabled the opening of sealed bids for the third straight month of the excess land sale of parcel No. 96-027-0001, until the August meeting.
Approved the June 7 council meeting minutes.
Reviewed the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments June 28 meeting minutes.
Reviewed the May zoning administrator report.
Reviewed the June 22 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes.
Reviewed the June 16 Walker Library Board meeting minutes.
Reviewed the June 29 Public Works Committee meeting minutes.
Reviewed the June 14 Cemetery Board meeting minutes.
Reviewed the June 10 Walker Area Joint Fire Department minutes.
Reviewed the monthly Walker Police Department report that included seven arrests, seven accidents, 22 investigations, 18 traffic citations and five animal calls.
Reviewed the sales tax receipts.
Reviewed the June 21 statement of remittance from Cass County.
Reviewed the July 2 statement of remittance from Cass County.
Reviewed the letter from the League of Minnesota Cities with a preliminary maximum membership dues schedule increase of 4 percent for fiscal year 2021-22.
Approved payment of $530.85 for the 2021-22 membership dues to the Minnesota Association of Small Cities.
Approved payment of $11,754.24 to Ulteig for professional services through May 8 for the 2020 Northside Street project.
Approved payment of $13,911.04 to Ulteig for professional services through May 22 for the 2020 Northside Street project.
Approved payment of $337,837.20 to RL Larson Excavating Inc. for construction through June 25 on the 2020 Northside Street project.
Approved payment of $3,100 to Turf Technology LLC for the Evergreen Cemetery May lawn mowing.
Approved payment of $2,020 to Turf Technology LLC for the Evergreen Cemetery irrigation system.
Approved payment of $52,275 to SEH Inc. for the Walker Airport 2021 crack seal and SRE building final design phase.
Approved the third and final payment of $10,534.88 to SEH Inc. for the 2020 Beacon and REIL replacement project.
Approved resolution calling for hearing on proposed assessment.
Approved resolution declaring cost to be assessed and ordering preparation of proposed assessment.
Approved a one- to four-day temporary on-sale liquor license application from Portage Brewing Company in the Arvig parking lot Aug. 21, Sept. 4 and Sept. 25.
Approved Ehler’s to fill out and submit the city’s 2020 tax increment finance reports.
Requested Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds. City Administrator Hope Fairchild said she doesn’t know the exact amount, but believes it will be about $103 to $105 per person who lives in the city limits.
Approved Fairchild as the authorized representative to request Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds and Deputy Clerk Joanne Mitchell as the contact person to request said funds.
Approved payment of $2,200 to Ehler’s for preparation of $600,000 in general obligation improvement bonds series 2007A.
Approved donation request of $500 to the Initiative Foundation.
Approved $500 donation to the Cass County Museum for 2022, which the city has given the last three years.
Reinstated the late fees on water and sewer bills and to begin to turn-off water on delinquent accounts. The city will send out letters with the August sewer and water bills to those who are delinquent.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments May 24 meeting minutes.
Approved ordinance for rezoning reclassification from transitional commercial to multi-family residential.
Approved ordinance for rezoning reclassification from low density residential to general commercial.
Approved resolution authorizing summary publication for changes to the official zoning map.
Approved an interim use permit for a vacation and private home rental at 815 Front Street W. with the following proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved the May 25 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes.
Approved park application request by Cherri Landt to use lower city park July 30 for Jami’s baby shower. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Set-up starts at 2:30 and clean-up will be completed by 7. About 20 to 40 people are expected to attend.
Approved park application request to use lower city park Aug. 14 for a surprise birthday party. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Set-up starts at 2 and clean-up will be completed by 8. About 100 people are expected to attend.
Approved park application request by Jessica Martinson to use lower city park July 24 for Vickie Converse celebration of life. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Set-up starts at 9 a.m. and clean-up will be completed by 3:30. About 50 to 75 people are expected to attend.
Approved park application request by Rachel Lundquist to use upper city park July 31 for birthday and family get-together from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. for set-up, actual event and clean-up. About 30 people are expected to attend.
Approved park application request by Walker Legion to use lower city park Sept. 5 for a BBQ Cook-Off. The event is from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Set-up starts Sept. 4 from 4 to 5 p.m. and clean-up will be completed the night of the event. About 400-plus people are expected to attend.
Approved payment of $2,589.69 to USA Blue Book for a sewer lift pump for the Walker Bay Boulevard lift station. City staff will install the pump.
Approved low bid of $6,600 from Northern Paving to repair two patch spots on Railroad Avenue and Seventh Street.
Approved payment of $2,015 to Snow Wolf Company for a set of snow tires for the Bobcat.
Approved request from Walker Bay Live to close the end of Fifth Street at Cleveland Boulevard to the City Dock Aug. 19 from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Approved request from Walker Bay Live to use six city cones and two barricades for Aug. 19 event.
Approved request from Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters to close Sixth Street between Minnesota Avenue and First National Bank entrance Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., contingent upon the city receiving a completed fence permit application and fee for the property.
Approved request from Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce to close Highway 371/200 from Highway 34 to city park Sept. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at noon for Ethnic Fest Parade.
Approved a solicitor/peddler application for Ohana Shaved Ice for July 30 and 31 at 603 Minnesota Avenue West.
Approved the May Cemetery Board meeting minutes.
At the end of the meeting, Tony Sauer with the Sons of the American Legion presented a check for $200 to the Walker Area Joint Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.