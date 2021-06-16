The city of Walker is looking for a gardener for rock garden planting and maintenance services.
The job entails planting and maintaining of rock garden along with flower beds on City Hall property, plantings by the flagpole at City Park and shrubs by the lighthouse.
The job pays $15 an hour not to exceed 200 hours per season. A full job description can be accessed at http://www.ci.walker.mn.us
Contact City Administrator Hope Fairchild by email at hfairchild@ci.walker.mn.us or call (218) 547-5501 by June 21 at 4 p.m.
