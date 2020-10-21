The Walker Rotary Club held their first televised live auction via Leech Lake TV Oct. 1, and it was a huge success.

Donations were generous with more than 90 items up for bid. Bidders were calling in from all over the state, and at least one foreign country, raising over $8,000.

Generous donations from local businesses, Rotarians and friends included food and wine baskets, fishing outings/guide services, boat/snowmobile rentals, restaurant gift certificates, floral and gift baskets, dinner cruises, woodworking and art creations, clothing, jewelry, accessories and much more!

This will go a long way in helping serve the community. Thanks to all who participated.

