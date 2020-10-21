The Walker Rotary Club held their first televised live auction via Leech Lake TV Oct. 1, and it was a huge success.
Donations were generous with more than 90 items up for bid. Bidders were calling in from all over the state, and at least one foreign country, raising over $8,000.
Generous donations from local businesses, Rotarians and friends included food and wine baskets, fishing outings/guide services, boat/snowmobile rentals, restaurant gift certificates, floral and gift baskets, dinner cruises, woodworking and art creations, clothing, jewelry, accessories and much more!
This will go a long way in helping serve the community. Thanks to all who participated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.