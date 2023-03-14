Kathi Cadmus (above center) is a new member of the Walker Rotary Club. Cadmus, who was sponsored by Rotarian Joe Sherman, is currently President of the Friends of the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library and has been very involved in fundraising and planning for the new library. She is shown here at her March 7 induction into Rotary by Membership Committee members Sherren Foss and Doug Cook. Mary Nordeen, who retired after 32 years with the U.S. Forest Service, presented a program about her hobby of watching the night sky. She is shown holding a helpful stargazing aid entitled “Collins: The Night Sky.” Nordeen loves winter and going out on the lake on a clear night to identify stars, planets and satellites. She provided a Night Chart to help identify nighttime celestial bodies. Her advice is to find what you know first, like the Big Dipper, North Star or Polaris at the end of the handle of the little Dipper. Sirius (Dog Star) is one of the brightest. Betelgeuse is an orange-red star in the Constellation Orion, and Venus is a bright white planet in the west on the lower horizon. Apps are available to put on your phone to aid you. StarTrackerLite:Live Sky Map allows you to point your phone up to the night sky and learn what stars, planets and constellations are above you. It is free. Do you want to know when the International Space Station is flying above your house? At issdetector.com you can sign up to receive notification via text or email when it is passing by above. It’s a whole huge other world out there, so bundle up, get outside and check it out. Photo submitted
