Pictured are WHA Elementary Social Worker Jolene Link and Rotarian Sherren Foss with the backpacks and other supplies.
Photos submitted

The Walker Rotary Club donated school supplies to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolf Pack Pantry. Rotary donated 30 backpacks and classroom supplies (right photo) to fill the backpacks for WHA students that might need these resource. Pictured are WHA Elementary Social Worker Jolene Link and Rotarian Sherren Foss with the backpacks and other supplies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments