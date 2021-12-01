Decades ago, two gentlemen from Walker — Gary Weigel and Eric Myrha — started a toy giveaway at Christmas for area families in need of a little bit of a boost at that time of the year.
After the toy program had been ongoing for several years, Walker Rotarians approached the gentlemen and asked how the organization could be of help.
The Thanksgiving Baskets Program began and over time has evolved into the program we know today. The program involved several area services gathering together the number of baskets that are needed, and that number is given to Rotary.
Contact is made with Super One Foods Store Manager Mark McKenna, and at his request, department managers at the store gather together all of the ingredients for a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
These items are then delivered to the Rotary Room at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center, where the boxes are filled. Service providers pick them up and deliver them to families who need a little bit of help in any given year.
Rotary has packed and paid for the boxes since the program’s beginning. We are indeed a fortunate organization to reside in a community that is so very generous to us during our fundraisers and we are so glad that we are able to return that generosity to area families.
