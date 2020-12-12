Pictured is Johnson (from left) and her dog Bucket, Paws and Claws Director of Operations Misty Hoopman, Paws and Claws Executive Director, Coretta Czycalla, Rotary President Sherren Foss and Rotarian and Paws and Claws Board Member. Andrea Johnson.
Photo submitted by Paws and Claws Marketing Specialist Kaitlyn Yutrzenka

The Walker Rotary recently gave a $500 donation that was matched by Rotary Board member Mary Johnson. Pictured is Johnson (from left) and her dog Bucket, Paws and Claws Director of Operations Misty Hoopman, Paws and Claws Executive Director, Coretta Czycalla, Rotary President Sherren Foss and Rotarian and Paws and Claws Board Member. Andrea Johnson.

