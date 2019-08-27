Stan Kaufman (right), a former member of Walker Rotary who is now active in the Sun Lakes, Ariz., club, gave a presentation at the Aug. 13 meeting
Photo by Char Moore

The Walker Rotary Club had a special presentation at one of their recent meetings. Stan Kaufman, a former member of Walker Rotary who is now active in the Sun Lakes, Ariz., club, gave a presentation at the Aug. 13 meeting on the Navajo Nation Project for 2018-2019. In partnership with Sun Lakes Club, Walker Rotary applied for a matching global grant. Along with several  other Rotary clubs, the clubs were able to create water treatments for the Navajo Nation.

