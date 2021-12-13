LuAnn Hurd-Lof, representing Friends of Itasca State Park (www.friendsofitasca.org), spoke to Walker Rotary at the Dec. 7 meeting. She is shown here with Rotary Pres. Brad Spry.
LuAnn Hurd-Lof, representing Friends of Itasca State Park (www.friendsofitasca.org), spoke to Walker Rotary at the Dec. 7 meeting about the updates, replacements and improvements to the wonderful park. Hurd-Lof (shown here with Rotary President Brad Spry,) also mentioned that there has been an increase in park attendance by about 10 percent (50,000 people) since COVID hit.

