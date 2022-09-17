The  Walker Rotary will hold its third exciting Live Auction Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m., on leechlaketv.org.

Numerous auction items donated by area businesses, individuals and Rotarians can be viewed now on leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel/live event 1), on Facebook (Walker Rotary 5580) or the Walker Rotary Website (www.clubrunner.ca/walker).

