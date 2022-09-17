The Walker Rotary will hold its third exciting Live Auction Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m., on leechlaketv.org.
Numerous auction items donated by area businesses, individuals and Rotarians can be viewed now on leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel/live event 1), on Facebook (Walker Rotary 5580) or the Walker Rotary Website (www.clubrunner.ca/walker).
If you see something you’re interested in, here’s how the bidding process works:
On Sept. 28, starting at 5 p.m., call (218) 547-2330 to get a bid number. Then from 6 to 9 p.m., place your bids by calling (218) 547-2330. Give name, bid number, item number and bid amount. A bank of six phones provided by Arvig will be ready for your call-in bids.
The Live Auction phone system is provided by Arvig and will be televised at the Arvig Walker ARea Community Center.
You can also gather at Portage Brewing Company to watch the auction and phone in bids from there. Appetizers provided by Super One Foods.
Donations of auction items are still being accepted. proceeds from this huge fundraiser funds Rotary’s contributions to various area causes. This auction’s sales can make a big difference in what can be given.
For more information or to donate, contact Claudette Holly (218) 252-2357 or Pat Kastning, (218) 536-1188.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.