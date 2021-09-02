Walker Rotary’s second annual “Oktoberfest Live Auction,” will be held Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m. on Leech Lake TV 21.5 or leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel 1).
Beginning Sept. 10. auction items can be viewed on leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel/live event 1); Facebook (@walker.rotary.5580); or Instagram (walker_rotary).
Donations of auction items are welcome. Proceeds will be used to support community charities.
Call-in bid phone numbers will be announced during the live auction.
For more information on how to make donations, contact either Claudette Holly, (218) 252-2357, or Pat Kastning, (218) 536-1188.
