The Walker Rotary Club hosted Nevada Littlewolf on behalf of the children of Minnesota Dec. 15. A citizen of the Leech Lake Nation, Littlewolf grew up on the Iron Range and is an advocate for the PAGE Amendment, which ensures all Minnesota children have access to quality public education. Currently there is a disparity in every single county in Minnesota. The amendment is named for Justice Alan Page who believes all children have a fundamental right to quality education. It is not a partisan issue. Seventy-nine percent of Minnesotans support the amendment. Text “PAGE” to 50457 to join the mailing list. Get involved! Pictured are (from left) Andrea Johnson, who arranged the program, Littlewolf and Rotary President Brad Spry.

