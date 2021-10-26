The second live Walker Rotary Auction was held Sept. 30 for an enthusiastic group of bidders.
The auction was viewed on Leech Lake TV by using TV or any electronic device for viewing, with bidding done by telephone.
Local businesses were once again very generous with their donations of items to be auctioned.
A special thank you goes to Arvig Walker Area Community Center for the use of the facility; Leech Lake TV for filming the event; and to Arvig for the use of the telephone lines.
About 100 items were auctioned with all proceeds stay in the community where they are distributed to local charities.
Once again a thank you to all who donated items to be auctioned, and thank you to all who participated and worked to make this a successful event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.