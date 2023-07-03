Thirty-four Walker Rotary members met on June 20 at Tianna Country Club for their annual “Passing the Gavel” party.

Stan Kaufman from Arizona and a former Walker Rotarian, spoke briefly about the Navaho water struggle and well projects sponsored by clubs in Sun Lakes, Four Peaks, Sedona and Flagstaff.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments