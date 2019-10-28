Walker’s 2019 40 Days for Life campaign will conclude Sunday. All supporters, whether or not they have actively participated, are invited to meet at the Prayer House at 3 p.m. At 4 there will be a special showing of the movie “Unplanned” at the Walker Bay Theater.
The three o’clock hour will be a time of sharing victories and stories of other pro-life efforts around the world.
As the campaign leader, Hannah Smith, says, “We are reminded that we are part of a worldwide partnership to seek God’s help in removing abortion from our culture and in educating people to the truth of what happens in an abortion. Since 1973, our nation has adopted a silent, accepting attitude toward abortion, which by definition is ending someone’s life. Science, DNA, medicine and the public all agree. Even Planned Parenthood, the most prolific abortion provider in the world, agrees to this definition. But, as Dr. Haywood Robinson said during his visit here Oct. 14, once Roe vs. Wade passed people adopted abortion as an acceptable solution to an unplanned pregnancy. Even doctors took the Supreme Court decision as permission to end lives of babies in the womb, even though their Hippocratic Oath states they will always work toward the preservation of human life. In reality, abortion is still removing from another human being the promise of a life and a future.”
For more information on 40 Days for Life, visit www.40daysforlife.com and other pro-life websites. The good news is that for those facing an unplanned pregnancy, support is available at the local pregnancy center. A mother does not have to walk through her pregnancy alone.
The Walker Pregnancy Center was started as the result of a 40 Days for Life campaign 10 years ago. Call (218) 547-5433 for confidential help or stop in for a visit (across from the Holiday Station). Their email is walkerpsc@arvig.net. Their website is www.PregnancyHelpMN.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.