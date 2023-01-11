The first and most important item that happened at the first Walker City Council meeting of 2023 was swearing in a new mayor and two council members.
Mayor Jerecho Worth and incumbent Councilors Mary Beth Hansen and Jim Senenfelder took the oath of office from City Administrator Hope Fairchild at the beginning of the Jan. 5 meeting.
In new business, the council discussed interviewing three different contractors for the Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Library project. The process will include having Sourcewell and Gordian representatives in attendance.
The council also decided to go out for bids for the library building, and will utilize Sourcewell and Gordian’s state bid construction procurement programs.
The Walker Youth Hockey Association asked the city to keep the $3,500 contribution for the outdoor ice rink, and instead plow and sweep the rink when it snows and on weeks without snow, broom it on Thursday and Friday.
Public Works Director Mike Ridlon said his biggest concern is when will the city crew be available to plow after a snow storm.
Chris Efta noted that the Walker Hockey Association doesn’t have the equipment or the financial where-with-all to purchase the snow removal equipment. It was recommended the hockey association reach out to area snow-removal contractors.
Walker’s new police officer, who came on board recently, is David Mansavage.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included the December Police Department report that listed two accidents, seven arrests, 16 investigations and 53 dispatched calls; meeting minutes for the Dec. 15 city council, Dec. 19 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments, Dec. 20 Library Advisory Board, Dec. 8 Walker Area Joint Fire Department, Nov. 28 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments and Nov. 15 Library Advisory Board; payment of $14,045 from League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for a dividend from the property and casualty program; filed a nitrate sample analysis results from Minnesota Department of Health Community Water Supply Unit section of drinking water protection; local government aid payment of $11,832 and $4,565 in supplementary local government aid; the Paul Bunyan Regional Safety Group 2023 Safety Training schedule; Walker’s Bike Friendly Community report card; payment of $51,100 to Ehlers Bond Trust Services for $600,000 of general obligation improvement bonds; payment of $5,656 to Ulteig Engineers Inc. for the Walker Library survey professional services through November; payment of $2,422.47 to Microtech Computer Center for yearly email and desktop application renewals and repair to connection switch in liquor store; and payment of $2,800 to Ram General Contracting Inc. for work on the airport 2021 SRE building project.
Approved resolution for the annual designations.
Approved resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign all state and federal airport grants.
Approved resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign all state and federal grants.
Approved 2023 City Council Committee appointments as presented by Mayor Worth.
Approved Walker City Council bylaws with no changes from last year.
Accepted donations of $42,325 from several donors to the library in the name of Lois Orton for naming rights.
Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing Feb. 6 to receive comment on the proposed adoption ordinance to update fee schedule.
Approved an interim use permit for a vacation short-term rental at 304 Cleveland Boulevard West with stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved an interim use permit for a vacation short-term rental at 703 Cleveland Boulevard with stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved an interim use permit for a vacation short-term rental at 501 Lake May Road with the stated findings of fact and conditions.
Approved upgrade of evaporators and condenser in Walker Bay Spirits beer cave estimated at $16,000.
Advised city offices and DMV will be closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Day.
The meeting was closed at about 6:30 p.m. so the council could go over Fairchild’s annual performance evaluation. The council will summarize its conclusions regarding the evaluation at the Feb. 6 council meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.