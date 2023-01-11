Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth (center) and councilors Mary Beth Hansen and Jim Senenfelder receive the oath of office from City Administrator Hope Fairchild.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The first and most important item that happened at the first Walker City Council meeting of 2023 was swearing in a new mayor and two council members.

Mayor Jerecho Worth and incumbent Councilors Mary Beth Hansen and Jim Senenfelder took the oath of office from City Administrator Hope Fairchild at the beginning of the Jan. 5 meeting.

