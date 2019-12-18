Cold temperatures and a little snow didn’t prevent people from attending the annual Wreaths Across America Day Saturday in Walker.
Evergreen Cemetery, like other cemeteries across the United States, held ceremonies Saturday morning to honor veterans who are no longer with us.
About 30 attended the ceremony including members of the Walker Legion Honor Guard and Leech Lake Riders.
Sponsored by Northern Peace Funeral Home, the ceremony included a wreath honoring each branch of the military and those who are prisoners of war or missing in action placed at the veterans memorial, and a wreath hung at each vet’s gravesite.
Wreaths Across America Day began in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery with Morrill Worcester laying about 5,000 donated Christmas wreaths. It was relatively obscure until 2005, when a photo of the stones adorned with wreaths and covered in snow circulated across the Internet and the project received national attention.
In 2006, more than 150 state and national cemeteries held wreath-laying ceremonies simultaneously. By 2008 more than 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico and 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves and more than 60,000 volunteers participated.
Wreaths Across America reaches out to thousands of children each year with the message of Remember, Honor and Teach. The importance of honoring each fallen service member as an individual is stressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.