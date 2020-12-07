Pictured are (from left) student Dani Traut, SAL Commander Cole Harberts, Jack Pine Stables owner Teri Gapinski, Mikayla Magnuson and Kris Oppegaard.
Photo submitted

The Walker Sons of the American Legion recently presented a $400 donation to the Jack Pine Stables located near Akeley. Pictured are (from left) student Dani Traut, SAL Commander Cole Harberts, Jack Pine Stables owner Teri Gapinski, Mikayla Magnuson and Kris Oppegaard. Jack Pine Stables is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that specializes in therapeutic horsemanship and riding lessons. Operating in the summer months and into early fall, Jack Pine Stables offers weekly lessons to youth and adults with any special needs. The stable does not offer private lessons or trail rides. The stable also utilizes many community volunteers, including young adults from the area. The riding program is operated by Gapinski and Oppegaard, PATH International Certified Instructors. Donations for Jack Pine Stables can be sent to 4688 County 71 NW, Hackensack, MN 56452.

