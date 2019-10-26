Pictured is Commander Tom LaRue with the new Jack Pine Stables Director Teri Gapinski.
Photo by Tony Sauer

The Walker Legion Sons of the American Legion recently gave a donation of $300 and another $500 from the Walker Legion Charitable Gambling funds. to the Jack Pine Stables. Pictured is Commander Tom LaRue with the new Jack Pine Stables Director Teri Gapinski.

