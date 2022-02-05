Snowmobiles from all over descended on Park Rapids as the Cor Powersports Heartland 200 was run Jan. 29-30 with racers completing 100 miles each day.
The forest run course — a favorite among many riders — took competitors north on the west side of County Road 4 (the east side was purposely left open to accommodate recreational riding) up to Emmaville before diving into the forest for a run through “alligator alley” that takes racers all the way over to Island Lake before the tail tip turn and then back around Skunk Lake.
The west side of County Road 4 again took them north to the Halvorson Trail Forest Road at which point the race began a southwesterly trek through the Paul Bunyan State Forest before emerging on County Road 25 north of Akeley. Continuing south the riders took to the road ditch along the north side on Minnesota State Highway 34 towards Nevis.
Just before reaching Nevis, however, the course turned north again skirting the edge of town and eventually joining the road ditch of County Road 2 before a return jaunt through the Paul Bunyan. This time, Thorpe Tower Forest Road leads them to Karmal Forest Road and back to County Road 4 for the home stretch and back to the finish line behind Salvage Depot in Park Rapids.
When the rooster tails of snow settled, No. 17 David Brown turned in the fastest two-day time for the 200 mile course at 3 hours, 50 minutes and 31 seconds on an Arctic Cat, giving him the victory in the Pro Open and Pro 600 divisions.
Three Polarises followed him with No. 10 Aaron Christenson in second place with a time of 3:52:05, while Charles Revering on the No. 187 Polaris took third.
Two area riders from Walker, Cody and Brandon , came out on top of the Semi Pro 600 Improved Stock and Semi Pro Factory 600 divisions placing first and second, respectively. Cody ran the two-day, 200 mile race in 4:01:01 while his brother Brandon turned in a two-day total of 4:02:07.
The two brothers agreed that on any given weekend the results could be reversed, “But not this weekend,” boasted Cody, with a big grin on his face.
Complete results from the Park Rapids Cor Powersports Heartland 200 can be found in full at corpowersports.com
