WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Feb. 25 that Army Sgt. David C. Sewell, 30, of Walker, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Sept. 23, 2019.
In late 1950, Sewell was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 28, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.
On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.
To identify Sewell’s remains, scientists from DPAA used circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.
Sewell’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Sewell will be buried in Anoka. The date has yet to be determined.
For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490. For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or call (703) 699-1420/1169.
Sewell’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt000000WDWvDEAX
