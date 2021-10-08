The newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is Walker Storage Max, located just south of the Y Junction on Highway 371. Randy Jenson and Kim Meyer, and Gerry and Michele Heaslip own the Walker Storage Max; both have lake homes on Leech Lake. With a passion for the outdoors and recreation, Walker Storage Max was envisioned out of a need to store their own fish houses, boats, snowmobiles, etc. Before too long, the first building was built in August 2020, just south of the Y on Highway 371. The building features individual rental units of varying sizes with in floor heat, LED lighting, electricity, ventilation system and a video security system. That first building was quickly leased and plans for the second building were underway. Both buildings are now complete, so if you are looking for a clean, safe, upscale place to store your toys, give Walker Storage Max a call at (218) 836–3521 or visit walkerstoragemax.com. Randy Jenson and Gerry Heaslip are pictured with their First Business Dollar.
Walker Storage Max joins Chamber
