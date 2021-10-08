Randy Jenson and Gerry Heaslip are pictured with their First Business Dollar.
Photo submitted

The newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is Walker Storage Max, located just south of the Y Junction on Highway 371. Randy Jenson and Kim Meyer, and Gerry and Michele Heaslip own the Walker Storage Max; both have lake homes on Leech Lake. With a passion for the outdoors and recreation, Walker Storage Max was envisioned out of a need to store their own fish houses, boats, snowmobiles, etc. Before too long, the first building was built in August 2020, just south of the Y on Highway 371. The building features individual rental units of varying sizes with in floor heat, LED lighting, electricity, ventilation system and a video security system. That first building was quickly leased and plans for the second building were underway.  Both buildings are now complete, so if you are looking for a clean, safe, upscale place to store your toys, give Walker Storage Max a call at (218) 836–3521 or visit walkerstoragemax.com. Randy Jenson and Gerry Heaslip are pictured with their First Business Dollar.

