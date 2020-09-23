Construction work on city streets in Walker is on schedule, with the head contractor and engineer expecting paving to start Oct. 5 on the remaining streets.
At Tuesday morning’s weekly construction meeting, Chris Carlson with Ulteig and contractors with RL Larson Excavating, Inc., said all underground work is complete with concrete curb and gutter pouring continuing into next week.
Everything east of Third Street was paved last week, with crews working this week and into next week to finish both Fourth and Sixth streets. Class 5 was added to Sixth Street Tuesday and on Fourth Street before the week is up.
Crews have also been in the alley behind the Legion Club and Benson’s removing old asphalt and replacing the old lift station, and are tearing up the asphalt in the parking lot behind Orton’s.
Clean-up will follow, and the final wear course paving will be finished this fall instead of next spring. This will be helpful for the city’s road crews this winter.
With street work nearing its completion, there will be no further weekly construction update meetings. If citizens have questions, they can contact Walker City Hall or Ulteig Engineering
Walls on the Trailhead public rest rooms started to go up Tuesday and will take about four days to complete. The building, located along Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue, will be fully enclosed in 10 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.