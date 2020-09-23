 

Construction work on city streets in Walker is on schedule, with the head contractor and engineer expecting paving to start Oct. 5 on the remaining streets.

At Tuesday morning’s weekly construction meeting, Chris Carlson with Ulteig and contractors with RL Larson Excavating, Inc., said all underground work is complete with concrete curb and gutter pouring continuing into next week.

Everything east of Third Street was paved last week, with crews working this week and into next week to finish both Fourth and Sixth streets. Class 5 was added to Sixth Street Tuesday and on Fourth Street before the week is up.

Crews have also been in the alley behind the Legion Club and Benson’s removing old asphalt and replacing the old lift station, and are tearing up the asphalt in the parking lot behind Orton’s.

Clean-up will follow, and the final wear course paving will be finished this fall instead of next spring. This will be helpful for the city’s road crews this winter.

With street work nearing its completion, there will be no further weekly construction update meetings. If citizens have questions, they can contact Walker City Hall or Ulteig Engineering

Walls on the Trailhead public rest rooms started to go up Tuesday and will take about four days to complete. The building, located along Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue, will be fully enclosed in 10 days.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments