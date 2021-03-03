Last Saturday five speakers from the WHA speech team competed in the annual Bemidji High School speech tournament.
This was another large tournament for Walker, with approximately 35 schools in attendance. Talented speakers from all around the state competed in three preliminary rounds with the top speakers in each category advancing to the final round. Walker advanced two speakers into a final round and one speaker earned an honorable mention.
Lily Pedersen earned an honorable mention in the category of Humor. Ada Muller advanced to the final round of discussion and placed eighth overall. Katelyn DeLost advanced to the final round of Creative and placed second overall.
The season is now in full swing and the team is almost at full strength. More speakers join each competition and this weekend it is expected that several more will perform. On Monday, the junior high team competed in the Blackduck Junior High Tournament; results will be available next week.
This Saturday the WHA Speech Team will host the 49th annual Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament.
