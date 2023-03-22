The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech team traveled to Moorhead last Friday to compete in the National Speech and Debate Association qualifying tournament
The Northern Lights District Tournament is held every year to determine which speakers will advance to the national tournament held over the summer. In terms of national qualifying tournaments, this tournament is one of three held throughout the state of Minnesota. The Northern Lights tournament hosts all teams in the northern part of the state.
Over the course of two days, Class A and AA speech teams north of the Twin Cities competed for a chance to advance to the national tournament. The WHA team brought 10 speakers to the tournament and advanced one speaker into a semifinal round.
There were three or four preliminary rounds of speaking for all categories. After the preliminary rounds, the top 12 speakers advanced into a semifinal round. The top six speakers in the semi-final rounds advanced into the final round. The top three speakers in each category then advanced to the national tournament.
Leo Burns competed in the category of humor and placed within the top 12 of speakers. He competed in the semifinal round and took fifth. Additionally, he earned a certificate of distinction for his NSDA point earnings.
The WHA Speech team is now one invitational tournament away from the first elimination competition. The team will travel to Melrose Saturday to compete in the Melrose Speech Extravaganza. On April 6 WHA will host the Subsection 29A Speech Tournament. Speakers who place within the top four of their category at the subsections will have a chance to compete at the Section 8A Tournament in Fosston April 13.
