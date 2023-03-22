The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech team traveled to Moorhead last Friday to compete in the National Speech and Debate Association qualifying tournament

The Northern Lights District Tournament is held every year to determine which speakers will advance to the national tournament held over the summer. In terms of national qualifying tournaments, this tournament is one of three held throughout the state of Minnesota. The Northern Lights tournament hosts all teams in the northern part of the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments