The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech team competed in two tournaments last weekend.
Three speakers entered videos in the NSDA Northern Lights qualifying tournament, and four speakers competed in Blackduck. Overall, the team earned two awards at Blackduck and advanced one speaker to the NSDA National Tournament.
Saturday, four speakers competed at the Blackduck Invitational Tournament. Elijah Cox competed in the category of Prose, Natalie Resch-Seely in Discussion, Ada Muller advanced to the final round of Discussion and placed sixth overall, and Katelyn DeLost advanced to the final round of Creative and took fourth overall.
Three WHA speakers entered recorded performances to be judged in preliminary rounds on Thursday and Friday. One speaker, Lily Pedersen, advanced out of the preliminary rounds into the semifinal round.
The semifinal round was held live on Saturday morning. Pedersen then advanced to the final round, where she competed early in the afternoon. Finally, early in the evening, the awards were announced along with the speakers who would be advancing to the national tournament. Pedersen placed fifth in the final round, which earned her a spot at the national tournament this summer.
The speech season is quickly coming to a close. WHA will compete in one more invitational tournament this coming Saturday hosted by the Grand Rapids Speech Team. Once the speakers return from spring break, they will jump right into the subsection tournament, followed by the section tournament and the state competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.