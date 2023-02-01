Walker Talkers competing at the Pequot Lakes Tournament were (from left) Leo Burns, Elayna Freeman, Lola Krueckeberg, Natalie Resch-Seely, Abagayle Audette and Layla Krueckeberg.
Over the past two weeks, the Walker Talkers have competed in two early bird speech tournaments.

The team traveled to Cass Lake Jan. 21 to compete in their newly-reinstated varsity tournament. One week later, the team competed in Pequot Lakes, a tournament previously held at the beginning of January. From these two tournaments, the team took home a combined six awards.

