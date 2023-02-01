Over the past two weeks, the Walker Talkers have competed in two early bird speech tournaments.
The team traveled to Cass Lake Jan. 21 to compete in their newly-reinstated varsity tournament. One week later, the team competed in Pequot Lakes, a tournament previously held at the beginning of January. From these two tournaments, the team took home a combined six awards.
Speakers bringing home black ribbons at the Cass Lake-Bena Tournament were Ada Muller, Leo Burns and Elyana Freeman, getting scores just short of the final round.
At the Pequot Lakes Tournament Saturday, several speakers broke into the honor final round, earning scores just short of the final round. Abagayle Audette took second in Extemp Reading, Natalie Resch-Seely was fourth in Extemp Speaking, Burns placed fourth in Humor and Freeman took sixth in Humor.
The beginning of this season has been unique for the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team as many speakers who normally attend tournaments are busy practicing, performing and competing in the One Act Play competition.
One Act Play, which has not been active at WHA School for several years, is a form of competitive theater. The One Act team, which has been practicing since the beginning of January, competed in the subsection tournament last Friday, placing in the top two and earning a spot at the section tournament this weekend.
While the speech team misses attending competitions with their One Act teammates, we could not be prouder or more excited about what they have accomplished this year. While the One Act team competes in Baudette for a chance to go to state, the speech team will travel to Denfeld High School in Duluth to compete in the 62nd annual Denfeld High School Rotary Tournament.
