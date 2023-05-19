Three Walker Talkers delighted the Walker Rotary Club members May 9 with their presentations. The three young women were part of the eight Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team members who qualified for the MSHSL State Speech Tournament April 29. Ada Muller is in Discussion where her topic was the environment. Instead of presenting, she told of the success of the Talkers throughout the season, with two students — Julia Schock in Drama and Elijah Cox in Prose — qualifying for the final round at State. Cox earned a second place medal and Schock took fourth. Natalie Resch-Seely, in the category of Extemporaneous Speaking, draws a topic and has 30 minutes to prepare a seven-minute speech. She spoke on the topic, “Should the practice of standardized testing be eliminated in the schools?” She feels it should be, as there is inequality in access to test tutoring materials, test stress for some, and the fact that these tests are not a measure of future success. Reagan Tabaka, in the Informative category, chose to speak on “Grocery Stores.” Think: why is the milk always at the rear of the store? Maybe it’s to tempt shoppers with many other items, or probably because the coolers are located for easy accessibility for truck deliveries. She also spoke about food waste and some of the things grocery stores are trying to do to reduce that. All three are seniors and have been coached by Ben Offerman, Katelyn DeLorenzo and Levi Capesius. Congratulations to all the Walker Talkers and coaches.
