The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team hosted the 50th Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament March 5.
Close to 30 teams were in attendance with over 300 speakers competing. While the number of speakers was lower compared to previous years, hosting an in-person tournament was an important step in keeping the activity strong at WHA.
Thirteen Walker Talkers competed in the tournament and 10 earned awards.
The following speakers placed in honor finals: Ada Muller first in Discussion, Julia Schock second in Drama, Madison Kendrick first in Drama, Natalie Resch-Seely third in Extemp. Speaking, Leo Burns sixth in Humor, Sora Bauerly third in Original Oratory, Sophia Landreville sixh in Poetry, and Elijah Cox sixth in Prose.
The following speakers placed in the final round: Katelyn Delost fifth in Extemp. Speaking and third in Creative, and Lily Pedersen sixth in Humor.
Last Saturday the team also competed in the Perham Jacket Classic. This was a regular invitational tournament, but it was the first time the team had attended. Eleven speakers competed and 10 came home with awards.
The following speakers placed in the honor final round: Abagayle Audette sixth in Storytelling, Burns fourth in Humor, Bauerly fourth in Oratory, Tristan Damar second in Poetry and Muller second in Discussion.
The following speakers placed in the final round: Reagan Tabaka sixth in Informative, DeLost fourth in Extemp. Speaking and first in Creative, Cox third in Prose, Resch-Seely second in Extemp. Speaking and Lily Burns second in both Humor and Prose.
Overall the Walker Talkers tied for second place.
This weekend the team will travel to Moorhead to compete in the Northern Lights National Speech and Debate Association qualifying tournament. This tournament will determine who will compete at the national competition this June in Louisville, Kentucky.
The following weekend the team will travel to Grand Rapids for the final invitational tournament of the season. The team will have one week off before returning to school and competing in the Subsection 29A Tournament April 5. This is the first of two tournaments which determines who goes to the state tournament.
Participating in this activity and hosting a tournament is a special honor for us, and we could not do it without the support of alumni and community members.
The following people made donations to our tournament: Mike Worcester, Robin Wheeler-Berdhal, Deb Farrell, Ochs Family, Shelly Johnson, Matt Privratsky, Jill Kerrigan/Steph Stine, Josh Plattner, Eric Scouten, Vonnie Beckman, Carrie Johnson, Laurie Frattalone and Helen Harbo, Cristin (McGill) Undem, Cyndy Eisbrenner, Bev and Joe Jorland, Trisha (Moening) Hamm, Kari Norby, Paul and Denise Koring, Pat Cochran, Theresa Bilben, Laura and Bill Hansen, and Thrivent and Colleen Wilson. Finally, a donation was made in memory of Shelly Steward.
We also would like to extend a thank you to all of the parents who helped at concessions and with the judges lounge at our home tournament. Your time and effort are greatly appreciated, and we thank you for helping us keep the activity alive.
