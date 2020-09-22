The city of Walker’s proposed tax levy for 2021 dropped from last year at the request of the council.
The preliminary tax levy for 2021 was set Sept. 14 at -3.26 percent. The levy, which can be only lowered at the Truth and Taxation hearing, is $1,037,729, or $34,967 less than the 2020 levy
The council also adopted the 2021 preliminary budget and set the Truth in Taxation meetings for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., where the final levy will be approved.
In other city business, the council:
Approved regular council meeting minutes of Aug. 3.
Reviewed Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments regular meeting minutes of Aug. 31.
Reviewed July 2020 Zoning Administrator report.
Reviewed Walker Public Library Board meeting minutes of Aug. 19.
Reviewed Walker Police Department Monthly Report that included three suicide calls, three domestic and disorderly calls, four fraud and six damage to property calls. The department will have a mandatory training day Oct. 14 in Pine River.
Reviewed Public Works Committee meeting minutes of Aug. 25.
Reviewed Walker Area Joint Fire Department meeting of Aug. 13.
Approved payment of $4,980 to SEH for the Walker Municipal Airport Master Plan with Airport Layout Plan.
Approved another payment of $4,980 to SEH for Walker Municipal Airport Master Plan with Airport Layout Plan.
Approved payment of $12,450 to SEH for Walker Municipal Airport 2020 Beacon and REIL Replacement.
Approved payment of $2,088.50 to NTI for work done on the 2020 North Side Project to date.
Approved payment of $65,389.14 to Ulteig for engineering services during 2020 North Side Project through June 30.
Approved payment of $73,567.15 to Ulteig for engineering services during 2020 North Side Project through July 31.
Reviewed letter from Karen Gurecki.
Approved payment of $1,022,360.45 to RL Excavating, Inc. for work done on the 2020 North Side Project to date.
Approved 2020 budgeted transfers.
Accepted donations made to the city by Fishing Task Force for $2,019.57 and 12 Ordinary Women for $20.
Approved Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan agreement.
Approved Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan agreement.
Approved resolution accepting the offer of the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to purchase a $989,100 General Obligation Water Improvement Note of 2020B, providing for its issuance and authorizing execution of a bond purchase and project loan agreement.
Approved resolution accepting the offer of the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to purchase a $1,839,138 General Obligation Sewer Improvement Note of 2020A, providing for its issuance and authorization execution of a bond purchase and project loan agreement.
Approved resolution accepting the offer of the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to Purchase a $989,100 General Obligation Water Improvement Note of 2020B, providing for its issuance and authorizing execution of a bond purchase and project loan agreement.
Approved recommendation of the Budget and Finance Committee to lower the 2021 liquor license fees by 33 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic income loss.
Approved Chase on the Lake’s liquor license application for on-sale Sunday and 3.2 percent on-sale licenses.
Approved Hope Fairchild and Jennie Meyer to attend a Land Use Training and Education virtual conference Oct. 12-13 at a cost of $150 per person.
Approved resignation of Sara McGregor from Walker Bay Spirits.
Approved promotion of Lindsey Fallgren to the 32-hour full-time liquor store clerk position starting Sept. 19, with a 3 percent wage increase following a successful completion of six-month probation period.
Approved Janice Pfarr as part-time liquor store clerk at a rate of $13 per hour, with a 3 percent wage increase after successful completion of six-month probation period.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of July 27.
Approved recommendation of the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments to approve lot split request, pending a redrawn survey combining the proposed triangle tract and north tract and getting the survey to city staff by Sept. 9, with several proposed findings of fact provided by the Board of Adjustment.
Approved recommendation of the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments to approve lot split plot request with the proposed findings of fact.
Approved recommendation of the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments to have city staff take care of the paperwork and file the condition use permit for at 401 Minnesota Avenue W. Wilkening stated that this was a conditional use permit that did not get properly recorded when it originally went through the planning commission and council.
City Attorney John Valen recommended it be taken care of this way.
Approved Walker Municipal Airport Capital Improvement Plan.
Approved payment of $1,304.03 to Anderson Brothers Construction Company for Walker Municipal Airport Access Road and Parking Lot Rehabilitation.
Approved resolution executing Minnesota Department of Transportation grant agreement for airport improvement excluding land acquisition.
Approved Walker Public Library Board minutes of July 15.
Discussed recommendation of the Library Board to rent the room across from the library rental space for book storage and workspace at $350 per month.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder asked if this was to be rented just because of the smell of the storage containers.
Councilor Mary Beth Hansen said it was presented to her as both for storage and work space. The librarian needs the extra space as it will be in a temporary location for an extended period of time.
Councilor Gary Wilkening thought that the books should be stored in the room across the hall from the rental library space instead of putting them storage containers.
Approved Library Board rent the room across from the library rental space for storage of books and as workspace at $350 per month.
Approved Walker Park Advisory Board minutes for July 28.
Approved purchase of a spare sewer lift pump for Stille Havn Hus from Minnesota Pump Works at $2,510.00.
Approved payment of $3,060 to Turf Technology LLC for grub insecticide at Evergreen Cemetery.
Approved applying for a VW Diesel Replacement grant to replace city’s current backhoe with a 2020 John Deere 310 SL backhoe for a cost not to exceed $101,415.26. The grant would cover up to 25 percent of the replacement.
Approved purchase and installation of a control panel for the upper lift station for $6,830 from Electric Pump.
Heard Evergreen Cemetery will be conducting clean-up of the cemetery grounds after Sept. 20. Cemetery personnel will be removing items from graves, including fresh and artificial flowers.
Retiring Administrator Terri Bjorklund said the city has received thank you notes for the service they received from the DMV and city reception.
New Administrator Hope Fairchild announced the DMV will be closed Nov. 12-13 because the MNLARS system will be changed over and will go live the following Monday.
Mayor Jed Shaw adjourned the meeting at 6:50 p.m.
