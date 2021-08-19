Backus Cornfest Festival Committee Chairperson Bonnie Polo (center) presents a check to Walker Legion Post Commander Ryan Pels (left) at a reception and lunch for visiting veterans parade units at the Backus Legion following the parade Aug. 14. Joining the presentation and thanking area veterans units for participating in the parade was Backus Legion Commander Scott Smith.
Photo submitted

