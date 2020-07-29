The new officers for Case-Munnell Walker VFW Post 2701 are (from left) Commander Ryan Pels, Vice Commander Lee Turney, Quartermaster Jeff Woodford and Trustees Pete Opheim, Doug Sacre and Glenn Bakeberg.
The Case-Munnell Walker VFW Post 2701 recently installed new officers for 2020-21, and also donated $500 to the Minnesota Legacy scholarship run.

The American Legion Legacy Scholarship was created because of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism that has left many children of our active-duty military personal in single-parent households. The funds raised will ensure that higher education will be a reality for these families, with your help.

It is estimated that 11,000 children have lost a parent in the war, and that number continues to grow. The American Legion Family is working to ensure that these children who want a post-secondary education will be provided one.

Due to health concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic, American Legion leadership has decided to cancel the 2020 American Legion Legacy Run. You can still participate by donating.

