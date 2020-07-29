The Case-Munnell Walker VFW Post 2701 recently installed new officers for 2020-21, and also donated $500 to the Minnesota Legacy scholarship run.
The American Legion Legacy Scholarship was created because of Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism that has left many children of our active-duty military personal in single-parent households. The funds raised will ensure that higher education will be a reality for these families, with your help.
It is estimated that 11,000 children have lost a parent in the war, and that number continues to grow. The American Legion Family is working to ensure that these children who want a post-secondary education will be provided one.
Due to health concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic, American Legion leadership has decided to cancel the 2020 American Legion Legacy Run. You can still participate by donating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.