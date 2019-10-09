Northern Lights Event Center will host the fourth annual Walker Wedding Showcase Expo Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Expo brings together a wide range of wedding fashions, accessories, products and services including wedding apparel, wedding venues, lodging, DJs and entertaiment, floral services, wedding officiants, caterers, housewares and much more.
Arlene’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop in Brainerd will present a bridal show at noon, 1 and 1:30 p.m.
About a half dozen models will dress in exquisite bridal gowns, gowns for attendants, mothers-of-the-bride and flower girls. A narrator will announce the three bridal show “sets.”
Drawings will be held for two grand prizes at 1:55 p.m. One is a $500 vendor voucher (or two-$250 vendor vouchers, if the bride-to-be so chooses), offered by co-sponsor The Pilot-Independent.
Co-sponsor Northern Lights Event Center will offer a package prize of a free one-night Jacuzzi Room stay (valued at $160) and a $75 dinner certificate for Dancing Fire Restaurant.
Throughout the event, individual vendors will also hold drawings and award dozen of prizes, gift certificates and gift cards.
For more information on the 2019 Walker Wedding Showcase Expo. including how to be a vendor, contact the Pilot-Independent at (218) 547-1000.
