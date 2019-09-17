The fourth annual Walker Wedding Showcase Expo Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northern Lights Event Center, Walker, can be a bride’s “best friend” when planning her special day.
The Expo brings together a wide range of wedding fashions, accessories, products and services including wedding apparel, wedding venues, lodging, DJs and entertaiment, floral services, wedding officiants, caterers, housewares and much more.
The highlight of the Expo will be a bridal show presented by Arlene’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop of Brainerd.
In 2019, Arlene’s is celebrating its 35th year in business. The shop was started by Arlene Hartman in 1984 and purchased by her daughter Nancy Gates in 1994.
“I like to pride myself on how well my staff takes care of our customers,” Nancy says. “They are knowledgeable and provide friendly service; we care about every bride!”
The bridal show will feature about half a dozen models dressed in exquisite bridal gowns, gowns for attendants, mothers-of-the-bride and flower girls. A narrator will announce the three bridal show “sets.”
Arlene’s Bridal and Tuxedo has a full range of wedding attire and accessories. Wedding gowns in sizes 2 to 24 are by Symphony Bridal, Christina Wu, Fiesta Fashion and Moonlight; and attendants and mother-of-the-bride gowns are by Alexia Designs, Bari-Jay and Fiesta Fashion.
Tuxedo rentals are by DuBois Formalwear; Milroy’s; Savvi; and Skeffington’s.
Arlene’s also has a wide selection of veils, tiaras, jewelry and other accessories, and shoes.
Toward the end of the Expo, drawings will be held for two grand prizes. One is a $500 vendor voucher (or two-$250 vendor vouchers, if the bride-to-be so chooses), offered by co-sponsor The Pilot-Independent.
Co-sponsor Northern Lights Event Center will offer a package prize of a free one-night Jacuzzi Room stay (valued at $160) and a $75 dinner certificate for Dancing Fire Restaurant.
Throughout the event, individual vendors will also hold drawings and award dozen of prizes, gift certificates and gift cards.
For more information on the 2019 Walker Wedding Showcase Expo. including how to be a vendor, contact the Pilot-Independent at (218) 547-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.