Brenda Hendrickx had no idea that a simple stop at Howg’s Gas and Service Station in Laporte would turn into a live-saving decision.
The Walker woman, who along with her husband Dean own Dean’s Bait, was on her way to Laporte School the afternoon of April 11 to pick up her two grandsons when she noticed a tingling in her left hand. At first she tried to shake it off, but that didn’t help.
“I thought about going to the school nurse, but I remembered that someone at Howg’s Gas was a first responder,” Brenda remembered. “I also needed to get some gas and other stuff, and when I got to the till my arm was completely dead, and I was in intense pain. I said I need help.”
Jessica Howg, who is an EMT, First Responder and a member of the Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, came out of the office to provide assistance. She was soon joined by Sara Bowles, a local RN, who just happened to be at the station. They checked Brenda out and immediately called for an ambulance.
“We were pretty sure right away what was wrong,” Jessica said after learning what Brenda’s symptoms were. She had a blood clot in her arm.
The ambulance took Brenda to the Bemidji hospital, and she was immediately taken by life flight to Fargo to have emergency surgery that took about two hours. She was released from the hospital a couple of days later.
“They saved me. My family and I are very thankful,” Brenda said. “The hospital staff were all surprised to learn ... I got help at a gas station. It’s one of the reasons we love where we live.”
In a phone interview last week, Jessica, said all those years of training paid off. “It’s always nice to help people out.”
