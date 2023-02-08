The Walker Youth Hockey and Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer played a game Jan. 29 to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Cupboard Program.
The benefit actually started during the Jan. 27-29 Bantam City on the Bay Tournament held at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center. A bake sale, silent auction and bracelets were sold during the tournament, with more than $4,000 raised for the Pink Ribbon Cupboard Program.
The game played was between the Red Lake Falls Squirts and the Walker Wolves Squirts.
“The Red Lake Falls coaching staff was incredibly supportive of this event and showed a level of sportsmanship that was absolutely outstanding. We ended up scrambling both teams to promote good sportsmanship and good old fashioned fun.”
This year’s game was in celebration of Laurie Bauerly, who is beating breast cancer. The event started with a brief ceremony celebrating Laurie — she even got to do a puck drop — and ended the evening with a pizza party for both teams.
Leech Lake TV covered the event with Ed Alletto doing play-by-play and Larry Anderson as the color commentary.
This was such a good event for the association they are planning on holding it annually.
The Walker Youth Hockey Association currently has 75 enrolled players and has an operating budget of $90,000 per year. It brings in more than $400,000 of economic impact per year with the four tournaments that it hosts each year.
