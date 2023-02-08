The Walker and Red Lake Falls Squirts teams played a game during the fundraiser.
Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Hanson Photography

The Walker Youth Hockey and Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer played a game Jan. 29 to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Cupboard Program.

The benefit actually started during the Jan. 27-29 Bantam City on the Bay Tournament held at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center. A bake sale, silent auction and bracelets were sold during the tournament, with more than $4,000 raised for the Pink Ribbon Cupboard Program.

