The communities of Baxter, Grand Rapids and Princeton helped to raise $31,730.69 for local families in need through Walmart and Sam’s Club’s “Fight Hunger, Spark Change.” campaign.
In its sixth year, Walmart and Sam’s Club engaged 18 suppliers and the public in its nationwide campaign that raises money for local food banks and brings national attention to the issue of hunger.
In north central Minnesota one in nine struggles to put food on their tables. Hunger also impacts one in six children in our region.
“Second Harvest North Central Food Bank works hard every day to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal. We need everyone to join the fight to end hunger and we are tremendously grateful to Walmart, Sam’s Club, their associates, dedicated suppliers and everyone in our community who helped to support the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign,” said Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
Each Walmart and Sam’s Club worked with at least one of the 200 local Feeding America member food banks, raising money by encouraging shoppers to make a donation or purchase participating items in-store or online. For every participating product purchased, the equivalent of one meal was donated to a local food bank.
More than $26 million dollars were raised this year through “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Additionally, Walmart and Sam’s Club exceeded their goal of securing 1 billion meals for local food banks since the campaign launched.
“Because of the generous support of our suppliers, customers and associates, food banks will be able to do even more this year to help meet the needs in their communities,” said Julie Gehrki, vice president of the Walmart Foundation. “We are passionate about fighting hunger, and through this campaign, we have taken another significant step to help raise awareness of hunger in America and support local efforts to increase access to healthier, nutritious food.”
With every $1 raised we are able to provide four meals to hungry individuals and families throughout north central Minnesota. The ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign has a great impact on our region by providing over 126,000 meals.
Walmart and Sam’s Club provide donations of both food and funds to the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks. In this region, Walmart stores provide thousands of pounds of fresh food through food rescue and support our Kids Pack BackPack Program through store grants.
To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit secondharvestncfb.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.