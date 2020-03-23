The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center has rescheduled its annual fundraising banquet to June 15.

With the theme “Because Every Life Matters,” the banquet will celebrate 10 years of service to the community.

The banquet will be held at Northern Lights Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Featured speakers will be Brian and Denise Walker of “Everlasting Light Ministries,” a ministry born out of victory over the shame and torment of abortion.

Dinner is complimentary, but reservations are required. An opportunity will be given for financial gifts and pledges.

To make a reservation, call (218) 547-5433 (leave message if necessary) or email to walkerpsc@arvig.net. Business casual attire requested; adults only.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments