Watch in your mailbox for the Faith in Action for Cass County’s resource magnet distributed to every residence in Cass County.

Working with Cass County Health Human and Veteran’s Services and the Statewide Healthy Initiative Program, Faith in Action for Cass County developed the Resource Magnet which contains phone numbers for Faith in Action, Public Health and other services providing mental health, crisis lines, aging, veteran’s and disability resources. The information promotes access to medical, mental health and well-being services in all the communities of Cass County and encourages more calls and referrals to local service providers so people can remain living in their communities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments