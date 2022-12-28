BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reminds motorists that clean-up continues once the snow has subsided and the roads look clear.
The days after a snowstorm, MnDOT snowplow operators continue to be busy while tending to the winter weather clean-up along the shoulders, bridges, guardrails and highway crossovers. Motorists are urged to slow down and keep a 10-car length distance behind snowplows (at least 50 feet).
By doing so, motorists have a safe distance that allows a snowplow to do its work. If able, please move over a lane as you approach the plows. If no lane is available, slow down. Conditions can remain slick, especially with the freezing temperatures that are expected in the coming days.
“Just this winter alone, eight MnDOT snowplows here in central Minnesota have been struck by vehicles,” said Jamie Hukriede, assistant district 3 engineer for maintenance. “If people can slow down and give us some room, it helps us get our work done safely, keeps the plows on the road and makes road conditions safer for everyone.”
Motorists should remember to:
• Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
• Don’t drive distracted.
• Stay alert for snowplows, which plow at slow speeds, turn or exit frequently and may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
• Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
• Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
• Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.