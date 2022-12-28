BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reminds motorists that clean-up continues once the snow has subsided and the roads look clear.

The days after a snowstorm, MnDOT snowplow operators continue to be busy while tending to the winter weather clean-up along the shoulders, bridges, guardrails and highway crossovers. Motorists are urged to slow down and keep a 10-car length distance behind snowplows (at least 50 feet).

