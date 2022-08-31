Janet Preus pens play with help of Broadway friends
Janet Preus has been working a long time on her musical, “Water from Snow,” and finally, all these years later, it will be performed on stage.
Set in rural Minnesota on a small northern Minnesota lake, the musical tells the story of Kathy, a single mom struggling to come to terms with her past, reconnect with old friends and to prove to herself that she deserves to be loved and to find peace in her soul. “Water from Snow” takes place from the winter of 2005 through the winter of 2006 with earlier flashbacks.
When Kathy’s mother dies suddenly, she is set to inherit a cafe in her little hometown. Kathy, however, won’t get the cafe — or any of her inheritance — unless she proves she can make money running it for one year.
This is the last place Kathy wants to be, but with the help of her old girlfriends, she begins to build a new home for her daughter, Annie, who begins to have a relationship with her dad, who still lives in the town and who has always thought Kathy was the love of his life.
The story also addresses domestic abuse and racism against indigenous people, as well as championing the power of lifelong friendships.
Some of the songs that will be performed in the play are ones Janet wrote a long time ago.
“I realized I’m writing a show here. I’ve got a show. Not all of it, but I got enough songs to really get a really good start on a story,” said Janet, who besides being a playwright is also a lyricist and songwriter. “So that’s when I kind of started to run with it. And I started to look around, realizing I don’t want to be doing this by myself.”
Joining Janet in developing the play and helping compose many of the songs for the stage are Robert Elhai and Fred Steele, both Broadway and Hollywood film score composers from the Twin Cities. Robert has written or arranged for “The Lion King” musical on Broadway and composed for more than 150 Hollywood films.
Fred is part of the contemporary Black Gospel group, The Steeles, which has composed works for Broadway stages as well. He is also featured on CDs with Prince, Mavis Staples and others.
“Janet approached each of us and brought us into this idea. Once I started to take a look at the music, I was going, ‘Wow, this is real interesting.’ She gave me a couple of songs and said, ‘Here, see what you can do with that’,” recalled Fred, who along with Robert came up to Janet’s house on Kabekona Lake to rehearse for the play.
“I think we have something here that hopefully has grown legs and will continue to stretch out and reach people, because some of the messages are universal. They don’t just apply to the people that live up here. I have really enjoyed being a part of this, and [Janet] has given me an opportunity. Whether she knows it not, this is my first time writing for a piece like this, a play, a musical.”
As for Robert, he says the enthusiasm has been incredible. “To take this show and bring it to life is fantastic.”
Janet says finally getting “Water from Snow” finally on stage has been a long process. “It takes a lot of work. We’ve already rewritten songs from last fall. We’ve pulled songs and rearranged things. We rewrote the ending a little bit,” she said. “It’s a process and you keep at it until you feel like you’ve arrived at the spot where it needs to be. We’re getting close, we’re getting closer.”
One of the messages deals with small towns and how the people don’t give up on you. “Not giving up is a theme in the story,” says Janet. “ [Kathy’s] girlfriends step up and help her out. That’s what people do in small towns.”
“It’s a wonderful story with a wonderful ending,” Fred added.
Robert said what he’s enjoyed the most is that the score covers the entire gamut. “Soul, R&B, jazz, gospel, country, rock and Broadway. It’s all there,” he said. “That’s part of the collaboration with us. The mixing of the genres is the fantastic part of this.”
The cast, which originally began rehearsing back in late July only to be put on hold because of COVID, is made up of people from the Bemidji area, ranging in age from 15 on up.
“It’s a really talented cast,” Janet said, adding that the goal ultimately is to have the musical picked up by a producing theater in the area so it can run as a full production.
Sidebar:
Performances will be Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Wild Rose Theater, 24011 Highway 89 NW, in Puposky. The play is around 70 minutes long, with no intermission.
This is a family-friendly event. Suggested ticket prices are $10 or pay what you are able. Tickets will be available at the door. Masks are required and will also be at the door.
The play is being produced by Cate Belleveau, artistic director of the Mask and Rose Theater.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.