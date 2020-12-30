BACKUS — A water protector ascended a tripod high in the air Monday morning, blockading an Enbridge pipe yard, as dozens of supporters held space below.

In a statement made before ascending into the air in front of the pipe yard, Emma Harrison said, “I’m part of the Line 3 resistance movement because this pipeline embodies everything I believe is wrong with the world. Profits for a few are being [prioritized] over the well-being of all communities near and far, present and future. Stopping Line 3 is a tangible way to fight for the world I want to live in.”

Since giving the final green light on Nov. 30 for Enbridge to start the expansion project, Gov. Tim Walz’s administration has met a series of escalating direct actions with complete silence. Actions have ranged from mass arrest, prayer walks to proposed river drilling sites, tree sits and protestors locking themselves to heavy equipment.

On Dec. 19, a Line 3 construction worker was killed at an Enbridge worksite near Hill City. After an hours-long halt, work resumed.

