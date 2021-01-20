BACKUS — A group of water protectors were locked to each other inside a Line 3 pipe segment, halting construction at an Enbridge worksite last Thursday as dozens more held space.
The site is a few miles from a large Enbridge man camp. Enbridge is working 24 hours per day at several worksites, as a pending injunction to halt work while tribally-led lawsuits are heard has yet to be decided.
According to several cultural site maps, numerous sacred and significant sites lie in the path of the Line 3 project.
“After moving to Minnesota to attend college and study environmental science, I was excited to be in a place where people valued protecting the earth and finding a viable future. What I found, however, was a state that had formed ‘ambitious’ climate goals yet endorsed one of the dirtiest fossil fuels, tar sands oil,” said water protector Abby Hornberger. “I realized that indigenous ways of knowing and practicing harmony with the environment are continuously ignored. The Line 3 pipeline far outweighs all clean energy initiatives and progress being made in renewable energies. Line 3 will destroy Minnesota’s essential clean water resources for future generations and will ultimately drive us into climate doom. Education and spreading awareness is no longer enough to create meaningful change for me.”
Another water protector, Andrew Lee, said, “I’m here today to protect the treaties that my ancestors failed to uphold. I’ve learned over the course of this year that [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz isn’t going to protect us. The government of Minnesota isn’t going to protect us, and the federal government isn’t going to protect us. I believe it is my duty, as a colonizer and as a person with the privilege to do so, to put my body on the line to stop the Enbridge Corporation from building this pipeline. It breaks my heart and enrages me to see how these people are desecrating the earth and the lengths they will go to to leach every last dollar they can from its surface. But for as much as I’m here in anger and fear, I’m also here in love. Love for this planet, for my comrades, for the Native people who’ve been in this fight for over 500 years, and for all future generations of people who will inhabit this earth after we’re gone. So I’m joining this fight.”
Press release provided by the Line 3 Media Collective.
