A 24-year-old man from Chaska was seriously injured Friday morning in a water ski crash in rural Remer.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at about at 9:15 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an injured water skier on Long Lake in Inguadona Township.
Deputies and First Responders arrived on scene and learned that a male was being pulled by a boat while waterskiing over the wake of the boat. The victim lost control and fell into the water, striking his head and losing consciousness. Friends and family got the victim from the water into the boat where CPR was initiated and the victim was brought to shore. Deputies assisted with CPR, regaining a pulse, and the victim as transported via helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital.
Assisting at the scene were Longville First Responders, Longville Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare.
