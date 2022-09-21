Discolored city water remains a topic of discussion at Hackensack City Council meetings.
On Sept. 12, Chris Sonmor of Moore Engineering reviewed various ways he and city employees have tried to fix the problem which persists, despite the replacement of old water mains last summer.
While there has been some improvement, Sonmor and water plant employee Casey Stanley continue to adjust chemicals that are added to city water. Flushing water lines, however, has not had a great impact.
Sonmor noted a possible correlation between color of water and days of the week. He will gather more data before making recommendations. Rendezvous Brewing and Happy Pizza are collecting daily water samples to be studied.
“The water is completely safe,” Mayor Bill Kennedy stressed. ‘We’re just trying to get it to look better!”
The council also authorized work on a section of water line at the east end of Lake Avenue that serves Union Church, to fix chronic freeze-up problems.
Sonmor said several inches of fill should be laid down to insulate the problem stretch. With estimates slightly over $13,000, the council approved work not to exceed $20,000 (just to be safe) for the city’s part of the line. Union Church will separately address their section.
Maintenance supervisor Rob Triplett also received approval to proceed with street repairs and curb replacement at the north entrance to the post office, and to accept Anderson Brothers’ bid of $4,940. The plan is for both Lake Avenue and Post Office projects to be done this fall.
The council gave the Hackensack Game Changers the OK to investigate a possible disc golf course at Bonna Paulson Park and to report back.
A disc golf enthusiast who plays at Breezy Point (the nearest course) told the council that the sport, also called frisbee golf, is growing in popularity, is very affordable, and the terrain at the park is perfect for a nine-hole community course lay-ou at minimal cost.
In other matters the council
Approved the 2023 certified levy at $249,485, an increase of 2.95 percent, and the 2023 proposed budget discussed at the planning session.
Approved payment of $20,663.07 to Moore Engineering for coordination of the 2024 Highway 371 project, water quality investigation and repair estimates for Lake Avenue.
Accepted with thanks a $2,500 donation from the Hackensack Lions to go toward replacement of the Community Building door.
Approved a postal permit that allows water and sewer billing to be imprint stamped for mailing.
Approved purchase of licenses from Microsoft 365 for city computers for $2,459.30
Approved purchase (with Hackensack Game Changers), of 20 street post banners with Lucette’s logo to be displayed on the decorative light poles downtown.
Set the next work/planning session for Sept. 26.
Rescheduled the October council meeting to Oct. 17, due to the Oct. 10 holiday.
